Kudos: Summer 2017

Publications

Neil Leary, director of the Center for Sustainability Education, published “Nitrogen Pollution: An Emerging Focus on Campus Sustainability Efforts” and “Pruitt Earns Failing Science Grade” in The Huffington Post.

Ted Merwin, director of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life and associate professor of religion & Judaic studies, published “Exit Ramp: The Ghosts That Hold Us Close” in New Jersey Jewish News and “Jews and Vinyl” in Jewish Week.

Professor of Creative Writing Susan Perabo published her second novel, The Fall of Lisa Bellow, and it received numerous accolades, including in People, New York Journal of Books, Washington Book Review, Authorlink, Star-Telegram and St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It was a USA Today “New and Noteworthy” pick and Apple “Best Books of March” selection. She also published an essay, “When Mothers Bully Back,” in The New York Times.

Siobhan Phillips, associate professor of English, published an essay, “The Students of Marianne Moore,” through the Poetry Foundation. She also authored “Should You Feel Sad About the Demise of the Handwritten Letter?” in The Wire.

Professor of History Karl Qualls published “De ‘Niños de la Guerra’ a Jóvenes Soviéticos: Educación, Aculturación y Paternalismo, 1939-1945” in Cuadernos de Historia Contemporánea Vol. 38 (2016): 77-101, and “From Hooligans to Disciplined Students: Displacement, Resettlement, and Role Modeling of Spanish Civil War Children in the Soviet Union, 1937-1951” in Nick Baron, ed., Displaced Children in Russia and Eastern Europe, 1915-1953. Ideologies, Identities, Experiences (Leiden: Brill, 2017).

Crispin Sartwell, associate professor of philosophy, published Entanglements: A System of Philosophy through SUNY University Press, as well as an op-ed, “The ‘Postmodern’ Intellectual Roots of Today’s Campus Mobs,” in The Wall Street Journal.

Assistant Professor of Psychology Nicholas Soderstrom published College Smart: How to Succeed in College Using the Science of Learning. Read more.

Doug Stuart, professor of political science and international studies, published “Restarting the Rebalance to Asia” in the Georgetown Journal of International Affairs.

Associate Professor of Creative Writing and Poet-in-Residence Adrienne Su published the poem “Substitutions” in Poetry Daily.

Awards and Grants

Grant Braught, professor of computer science, was one of 21 higher education instructors recognized by Red Hat Inc., the world’s leading provider of opensource solutions, for continuing efforts to incorporate opensource philosophies, methods and tools into academic work.

Jon Cogliano, assistant professor of economics, received a fellowship award from Duke University’s Center for the History of Political Economy.

Katie Marchetti, assistant professor of political science, received the Carrie Chapman Catt Prize for Research on Women and Politics, awarded by the Catt Center at Iowa State University, for a collaborative project, “Gender and Lobbying.”

Head Coach Scott McQuaig was named the 2017 Centennial Conference Women’s Golf Coach of the Year.

Head Coach Don Nichter was named the 2016-17 Centennial Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year and the Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Stefanie Niles, vice president for enrollment, marketing & communications, received a 2017-18 Fulbright U.S. Scholar grant. She is one of 12 individuals who will travel to France in October to participate in the International Education Administrators seminar. Read more.

Claire Seiler, associate professor of English, received a grant to attend the National Endowment for the Humanities 2017 Summer Seminar. Based in the archives at Vassar College, the seminar connects 16 college and university professors interested in the poetry of Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979).

In the News

President Margee Ensign spoke at Kwibuka 23, the 23rd commemoration of the Rwandan genocide, in Washington, D.C., on April 7. Ensign has written extensively on Rwanda, and her talk was titled “Rwanda’s Reconstruction and Progress: Hope for the Future.”

A New York magazine article, “Maybe Plants Remember Stuff,” cited a post at the Brains Blog by Associate Professor of Philosophy Chauncey Maher. Read more.

Jeff McCausland, visiting professor of international security studies, contributed to a Daily Mail article, “Special Forces Raid, Missile Strike, Cyber Warfare Or MORE Negotiations: Trump’s Choices For Dealing With Kim Jong- Un—But Experts Say There Are NO Good Options.”

David O’Connell, assistant professor of political science, was quoted in a Christian Science Monitor article, “From Caricature to Man of Character: How Time and Art Change Image of Bush.”

Associate Professor of History Matthew Pinsker helped inaugurate the History Channel’s new series, Sound Smart, which offers concise ways to think about topics in U.S. history. Pinsker was in seven episodes related to the antebellum and Civil War era. Pinsker was also on C-SPAN discussing misconceptions about the Underground Railroad and ways to make history more engaging in the classroom.

Cindy Samet, professor of chemistry, was quoted in a Live Science article, “Thyroid Gland: Facts, Functions & Diseases.”

Katie Schweighofer, visiting assistant professor of women’s, gender & sexuality studies, was quoted in “Rural Film Festivals re the Next Frontier of LGBTQ Tolerance” in Vice.

A feature on the successful coaching career of men’s basketball Head Coach Alan Seretti ran in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Assistant Professor of Philosophy James Sias was quoted in “On Not Saying His Name,” an article in The Atlantic on why many of the president’s critics talk about him without using the words “Donald Trump.”

Promotions

The following faculty members were promoted to the rank of full professor in March: Teresa Barber, psychology; Robert Boyle, physics & astronomy; Dan Cozort, religion; Doug Edlin, political science; Steve Erfle, international business & management; Dick Forrester, math & computer science; Adrienne Su, creative writing; Chuck Zwemer, biology.

