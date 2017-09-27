Finding a Common Ground

Students from around the world converge at Dickinson, via the U.S. Army War College

by Kandace Kohr

Dickinson students and faculty recently gathered with U.S. Army War College (USAWC) staff members, international graduate students—known as International Fellows (IFs)—and their families to celebrate a unique partnership. Of the many conversations that took place, common themes included relationships, community and shared resources, which have all been strengthened since the two institutions began formally collaborating more than a decade ago.

The IF program is made up of roughly 80 senior military officers from various countries across the world who are invited to study at the USAWC. During the academic year, much of their time is spent studying, researching and learning military concepts and strategy. During Monday evening's reception at Rector Science Complex, the IFs and their families mingled with the Dickinson faculty, Norman M. Eberly Multilingual Writing Center tutors, Dickinson ROTC cadets in the Blue Mountain Battalion and Liberty Cap Society tour guides, just to name a few.

Dickinson President Margee Ensign addresses the audience during the reception. Photo by Carl Socolow '77.

Reception attendees learned about the perks that Dickinson students have thanks to the institutions' longtime partnership, including internships within the USAWC's various organizations. Dickinson faculty also teach courses at the USAWC and vice versa, which affords students from both institutions better access to more resources and expertise. Additionally, IFs and their families are able to attend classes at Dickinson and access resources like the college's multilingual writing center, which was recently honored for its service to the IFs.

TAKE THE NEXT STEPS