Yet Unseen

Eng Art

"Stay on the Path" (Detail), Rachel Eng, 2013

Exploring the use of clay in art

Artist Rachel Eng will exhibit works using multiple materials at Dickinson’s Goodyear Gallery from Jan. 23 through Feb. 12. An opening reception for the exhibition, “Rachel Eng: Yet Unseen,” will take place Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the gallery.

Eng is a visiting assistant professor of art in ceramics at Dickinson. Her work highlights the ephemeral and immortal qualities of clay while considering aspects of the controlled and unpredictable in relation to our changing environment.

Published January 25, 2017

