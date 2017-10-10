Mining Musical Potential

Dickinson reaches into the community through music

Dickinson has a long history of involvement with both the arts and the local community. With two new projects—the Dickinson College Music Outreach Program (DCMOP) and Composed—those prongs of engagement come together.

“The skills that children learn from music are not only those of playing the instruments or singing,” says Blanka Bednarz, associate professor of music and coordinator of the DCMOP, which covers Carlisle and Mt. Holly area elementary schools. “There is collaboration, there is partnership, there is an ability to work with others of all ages and levels.”

Another local musical movement is taking place through Composed, a student-led outreach initiative through which Dickinson students to bring their love of music and songwriting into local elementary school classrooms. Featuring lessons on guitar, piano and ukulele, Dickinson students demonstrate how to play these instruments and how to write songs.

“I get the chance to work with individuals who I can see the potential within,” says Matthew Hunt ’18 (music, international business & management). “That for me is a rewarding experience and makes me feel like I have a positive impact on the community.”

