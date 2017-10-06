To help celebrate President Ensign's inauguration, more than 450 volunteers from Dickinson and the United Way gathered to complete 48 service projects across the midstate as part of the Day of Caring. Photo by Carl Socolow '77.

Dickinsonians gather today to celebrate inauguration of Margee Ensign as the 29th president of the college

Dickinsonians are gathering today to celebrate the inauguration of Margee Ensign as the 29th president of the college at 10 a.m. on the John Dickinson Campus, followed by a Campus Expo from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and an all-campus celebration at 8 p.m. (Those who can't make it to campus can watch the inauguration ceremony via livestream.)

The inauguration festivities, which highlight the college's commitment to a useful education for the common good, kicked off Thursday with a Civic Engagement Celebration. The event showcased Dickinson's community partnerships, which foster service-learning opportunities for students. On Friday, Dickinsonians also gathered for a Day of Caring, partnering with the United Way on 48 service projects across the midstate.

Video by Joe O'Neill

On Friday evening the college and local communities came together again for First Friday, featuring student performances throughout downtown Carlisle, and the Arts for the Common Good Symposium, featuring performances and presentations from faculty and students that embody Dickinson’s useful liberal-arts mission.

Dickinsonians kicked off the inauguration festivities by joining President Ensign to recognize the college's community partnerships during the Civic Engagement Celebration. Photo by Carl Socolow '77.

The college also welcomes alumni and families back to campus this weekend for Homecoming & Family Weekend, which includes the annual Homecoming football game, the 2017 Athletics Hall of Fame inductions, an immersive, outdoor performance of The Grapes of Wrath on the College Farm and more.

A full schedule of inauguration events and a full schedule for Homecoming & Family Weekend are available online.

