Roy Rogers

Pride of the Susquehanna

Spend some time on the Susquehanna River with Roy Rogers ’75, who captains a riverboat launching from City Island daily.

Lydia Orr
Gaining the Skills to Help

As a psychology major and community volunteer, Lydia Orr ’19 plans a career helping victims of sexual violence.

Kenya Bullock '19
Shining a Light on Artivism

Kenya Bullock ’19 is an artist-activist and karate black belt with a passion for lighting design. Learn about the causes she believes in and how she plans to pay it forward.

From left: Judge John E. Jones III '77 P'11, President Margee Ensign and Jim Chambers '78.
A New Era of Leadership

A new era of college leadership began July 1, as President Ensign and two newly promoted board members take the reins.

Faculty in the news
Raising the Profile

Journalists often seek out Dickinson professors for expert commentary and analysis on a range of important issues.

Julia Mercer
Fighting for Human Rights

Julia Mercer '18 discusses how a "life-changing" class led her to declare a double major that's preparing her to work toward expanding human rights.

Sacra di San Michele
And Now for Some Extra ‘Immersione’

Dickinson’s Bologna program expands, bringing two distinct offerings to the table.

Janaiya Banks '19
Confidence and Clarity

Meet Janaiya Banks ’19, an Africana studies and law & policy double major who’s preparing to make a difference, working in public policy and in the courts.

casey michalski stock
A Sustainable Culture

Managing corporate sustainability for DaVita Inc., Casey Michalski Stock ’10 is effecting environmental change one program at a time.

Isiah Godoy '20
Passion for Policy

Isiah Godoy ’20 discusses how cultural appreciation can help unite the planet, his unexpected proudest moment and how passion and resilience lead to success.

