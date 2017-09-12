The Third Time's a Charm

Riley Gulrajani '18, SAP (Seattle, WA)

Majors:

International business & management, economics.

Internship title:

Business development intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by networking with family/personal connections.

What I do, day to day:

I helped build an ISV (independent software vendor) partner ecosystem for the platforms that the SMB (small and midsize businesses) team provides.

Other internships:

I interned for Concur Technologies the past two summers. A year from now, I plan on having a full-time job.

Most valuable part of this experience:

Building relationships and learning from others who have more experience than me has been the most valuable part of this internship.

Advice for students considering internships:

It is a great opportunity to "test drive" an industry, job category, or company. Make the most of it by networking and absorbing as much information as possible.

How this internship has helped me:

In my opinion, real world experience combined with classroom learning is the most effective way to grow. Also, I now have a better idea of what I want to do in the future.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I am not quite sure, but I hope to have a full-time job in Seattle, Washington

TAKE THE NEXT STEPS