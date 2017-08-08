Stepping into New Waters

Grace Stromberg '19, National Aquarium

Major:

Environmental science

Internship title:

Development associate.

How I got this internship:

I applied through the National Aquarium's website.

What I do, day to day:

I work primarily with the Corporate Membership Program.

Other internships:

I interned with the National Aquarium last year, and I also did a shorter internship with the Lake George Land Conservancy, which I will do again this year.

Most valuable part of this experience:

I was able to improve my communication skills. Part of my job was speaking in meetings and speaking to potential corporate members over the phone. I learned how to prepare for a meeting and how to answer tough questions.

Advice for students considering internships:

I applied for internships that would give me a broad overview of a field. I would highly recommend taking every opportunity given. Stay late to sit in on meetings, or attend company events on the weekends! I learned much more about myself by pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

How this internship has helped me:

I hope that I am more comfortable communicating in a professional setting. My internships have taught me how valuable it is to have work experience before you graduate. Internships are extremely helpful for finding out which kind of work environment you see yourself in.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I hope to work for an organization that is working for a positive change in the world. I have learned that I am motivated by the mission of the company.

Learn more