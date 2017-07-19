Inside the Hive

The Hive provides a unique look at sustainability and ecology issues

video by Joe O'Neill

Entering its second season, the Hive is Dickinson's beekeeping cooperative, spearheaded by the Center for Sustainability Education (CSE).

"The Hive is an opportunity for students, staff, faculty and alumni to engage in thinking about bees and pollinators here on campus and more broadly in their own communities and around the world," says Marcus Welker, Dickinson's sustainability learning coordinator.

The Hive engages the community in learning about sustainability issues through beekeeping, honey production and community building. And those issues extend far beyond campus.

"This project really familiarizes students with bees [and] teaches them about how they're an incredibly important and vital part of our ecosystem," says Liz Bodenman '20, a member of the Hive cooperative group.

