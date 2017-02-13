Menu
Artist-In-Residence Exhibits Works

Artwork by Joelle Cicak '16.

Works in Ceramics and Paper

Joelle Cicak '16, Dickinson Department of Art & Art History’s post-baccalaureate artist-in-residence for 2016-17, will exhibit pieces that include sculptural ceramics and works on paper. The show, “Murmuration,” will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21, with an opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Goodyear Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through March 10.

Dickinson’s post-baccalaureate art & art history residency is a yearlong opportunity for new alumni to prepare for graduate school and build a portfolio in their own studio in Goodyear while receiving a stipend for supplies. The post-baccalaureate resident can also audit classes in the department and serves in a teacher-assistant role, mentoring seniors.

Published February 13, 2017

