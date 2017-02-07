Leading by Example

Simeon Khan ’17

As a child, Simeon Khan ’17 knew he would grow up to be a soldier. Since starting at Dickinson, he has become a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps and interned with the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center, and after he receives his degree in history, he will serve as an officer in the U.S. Army. Khan discusses why he chose Dickinson, and some important lessons he’s learned.

Major:

History.

Clubs and Organizations:

U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).

Honors/scholarships/awards:

Corporal Matthew Haynes “Scrapper” Scholarship.

Favorite book:

The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway.

Favorite movie:

Lincoln.

Favorite place on campus:

Weiss Center for the Arts.

On choosing a major:

I have always had a passion for studying history. I believe that history has the ability to answer questions not just about our past, but also our future. “A historian is a prophet in reverse.” – Friedrich Schlegel.

My proudest accomplishment:

Taking command of the Blue Mountain Battalion, Dickinson’s Army ROTC program.

On choosing Dickinson:

Dickinson was founded to produce well-educated citizens who would strengthen the New Republic by serving their fellow Americans. At a time where the U.S. was developing and recreating itself, these “virtuous citizens” were quintessential to the future success of the nation. I believe that Dickinson has produced some of the finest young adults in our nation’s history, and that it continues to develop young men and women who will contribute much to tomorrow’s world.

As a kid, I wanted to be …

… a soldier.

Favorite class:

I have taken multiple classes that focus on pre- and post-Colonial America, and the ways that Americans have solved very complex and multifaceted problems.

If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …

… Thaddeus Stevens, a U.S. congressman, 1859-68; and President Lincoln. I would love just to sit and listen to these two great men talk about world problems today.

Favorite professor:

[Associate] Professor [of history Christopher] Bilodeau. His passion and expertise make his classes enjoyable.

About my internship:

I interned at the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center, Psychological Warfare Operations, and K Street Consulting, in Washington, D.C., as a research assistant. I learned that research is always an important facet to an organization’s success. Through my study of history, I was able to adapt to challenges pragmatically and through extensive investigation.

In a perfect world …

… there would be no war, and all problems could be solved through diplomacy and compromise.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I will proudly serve our nation as an officer in the U.S. Army, alongside my ROTC brothers and sisters, and thousands of others across the country.

Biggest influence:

My parents. Through them I learned what it takes to be a good officer, a good student and, above all else, a good man. They taught me that if I work hard, good opportunities will eventually present themselves, and that I should treat everyone with respect, listen more than I speak and lead by example. They also taught me that service must come first, [and that you must] always take care of your troops before you take care of yourself. I believe that this guidance also applies to everyday life outside of the military.

Little-known talent:

I am an excellent dancer.

Most important lesson so far:

Strive to educate yourself at every opportunity, and take advantage of the diverse Dickinson curriculum. If you challenge yourself with courses you would never expect to take, it may pique an interest you never knew you had.

