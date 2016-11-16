The Underwater Archaeologist

Marc Primelo ’17

As a kid, Marc Primelo ’17 (music, archaeology) dreamed of becoming a Navy Seal. Today, he envisions an aquatic profession of a very different sort—a career in underwater archaeology. The recipient of the 2016-17 Weiss Prize for the Arts, Primelo plays six instruments, including an ancient harp that he’s researching and building. He discusses his fieldwork in at a Grecian dig site, the pugnacious historical figure he’d like to dine with and more.

Majors:

Archaeology and music.

Clubs and organizations:

Infernos a cappella group, College Choir, Dickinson College Safety Shuttle (driver), Resident Advisor, WDCV-FM and Tunnel Snakes.

Honors/scholarships/awards:

2016-17 Emil R. and Tamar Weiss Prize in the Creative Arts [awarded annually to a student who produces a major artistic work during his or her senior year].

Favorite book:

The Complete Chronicles of Conan by Robert E. Howard.

Favorite movie:

Muppet Treasure Island.

On choosing Dickinson:

Dickinson's programs fit everything I wanted in my undergraduate experience. It appeared to me to be a small college with a large personality. Students at Dickinson each have a unique academic path and are encouraged to break the mold of typical undergraduate academia. As someone with a variety of interests, I understood that at Dickinson, I would have the opportunity to diversify my undergraduate studies.

Favorite place on campus:

The Morgan Field plateau.

Favorite Dining Hall food:

Flatiron steak.

On choosing a major:

I've always been interested in history and research, so archaeology appealed to me. Music is a passion of mine, and I couldn't pass up on the amazing staff and opportunities available through Dickinson's music department.

Favorite learning experience:

Participating in the fieldwork at Mycenae with [Associate] Professor [of Archaeology; Christopher Roberts Chair in Archaeology Christofilis] Maggidis and my peers. It was my favorite experience through Dickinson thus far.

What I did in Greece:

My peers and I assisted Professor Maggidis and graduate-student researchers with washing, sorting and cataloging pottery sherds, as well as drawing site remains and excavating the lower town walls. We also further surveyed the land surrounding the already excavated site.

Most important thing I’ve learned so far:

Every task is fruitful if done well.

Little-known hobby/talent:

I study the West African griot music traditions, and play the kora (mandinka harp), as well as the guitar, French horn, double bass and cross-strung harp. I began to play the kora as a junior in high school. I was drawn to its unique and beautiful tone.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I hope to begin working as an underwater archaeologist, likely in Eastern Europe, with hopes of contributing meaningful research to the scientific community.

As a kid, I wanted to be …

… a Navy Seal.

Proudest accomplishment so far:

Player's Player Sportsmanship Award, from my high school swim team.

If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …

… Genghis Khan.

Biggest influence:

The FQ think-tank group. They have taught me so much about how to live a complete life, and I am proud to be among their ranks. I began involvement with FQ around my sophomore year of high school. I act as an artistic director, general logistics manager and producer, when fitting.

In a perfect world …

… strength would be unnecessary.

About my Weiss Prize research:

I am researching and attempting to recreate the epigonion harp. Ancient music has always been a field of interest for me; it fascinates me how much context-specific aspects of a culture can reveal about that people and that time. This project is an attempt to not only answer musicological questions about ancient Mediterranean music, but also to shed some light on other aspects of this time and region, such as ecology and social practices. I am learning how important it is to consider all of the vast resources available in our modern era. The nonlinear sources are often the most informative.

Learn more