Emerging Documentary Filmmaking within Social Change

by Lara Dunkelberg '20

Damián Sainz, Cuban film director, editor and producer, will explore the lives and works of contemporary documentary filmmakers in Cuba during a lecture at Dickinson. The talk, “Imagining Cuba: Emerging Documentary Filmmaking within Social Change,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m, in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

Sainz will discuss the efforts of young filmmakers to establish their own voice outside mainstream institutions as Cuba’s government redefines its social and political horizons. By reconstructing the past and exploring the complexity of the present, most of the filmmakers’ work imagines a more just and equal country.

Sainz lives and works as an independent filmmaker in Havana, Cuba. He teaches documentary cinema at the EICTV in San Antonio de los Baños, The Ludwig Foundation in Cuba and at the Cinema Program of Altos de Chavón in the Dominican Republic. Sainz’s short documentary films focus mainly on Cuban youth and LGBTQ culture and have been recognized in several international film festivals including the Havana Film Festival, the Fribourg International Film Festival in Switzerland and festivals in Mexico, Spain and Uruguay.

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the departments of Spanish & Portuguese; women’s, gender & sexuality studies; Latin American, Latino & Caribbean studies; film studies; the Women’s & Gender Resource Center; and First Year Seminars.

