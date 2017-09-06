Internship Blues

Alexandra Mier y Teran '19, House of Blues (San Diego)

Majors:

International business & management, Spanish.

Internship title:

Marketing intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.

What I do, day to day:

Every day is different, and it depends on what time of day I am working. If it is a morning shift, I could be doing research about different artists who are coming to the venue or working on Photoshopping posters that advertise specials in the restaurant. During an afternoon shift, I could be switching out the show posters in the venue or walking to different bars and restaurants in downtown San Diego handing out free paper tickets. My favorite shift to work is the show shift, when I am working on line engagement and am logged on to the social media accounts. Line engagement is working with the crowd lined up outside the venue waiting for the show that night and giving away free tickets, restaurant vouchers and other prizes to concertgoers who participate in the different activities, which I develop for that night. When the show starts, I am logged on to the social media accounts and am given a press pass, so I can go to a special zone right in front of the stage where I can document the show. I also have a large camera that I use to take shots for any other media posts. The show shifts are thrilling and always exciting, I’ll never forget the first show I worked that had a mosh pit!

Most valuable part of this experience:

This internship has taught me a lot about the media world that I knew very little about. Although Dickinson helped me prepare for some aspects, there was a lot to learn about what it takes to work in a venue in San Diego. I'm not sure where in the world I want to end up working, but I have picked up a lot of information that I know will help me along the way.

Advice for students considering internships:

Absorb everything and ask a million questions. Every experience you have is a learning opportunity, so make sure you pay attention. I also have found that people love to talk about what got them to the position they are in, which is great because you'll learn that not everyone took the most conventional path. I have learned that I don't necessarily need to have a five- or 10-year plan with a finish line, which is very comforting.

How this internship has helped me:

One of my mentors taught me that if I want to stand out, I have to go above and beyond. Being ambitious and hardworking will get you everywhere, and I will carry that with me long after I leave the House of Blues.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I definitely want to work in marketing, advertising or public relations. This internship has taught me how fun it can be to push yourself to come up with creative ways to appeal to your audience, and I want to keep running with that.

