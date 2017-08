video by Joe O'Neill

Dickinsonians gather to watch the eclipse

Donning plenty of eclipse glasses, Dickinsonians gathered across campus to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. They were joined by members of the Carlisle community on the roof of Tome Hall and on Britton Plaza to experience the event.

If you missed out on the excitement and can't wait until 2024 for the next eclipse in our area, check out these video highlights from the day.

