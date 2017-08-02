Gaining a 360-degree Perspective

Discovery chose 12 out of 54 interns to go to the Nasdaq Stock Market for the day's closing ceremony to help promote the newly released documentary, "Mosquito." As one of the 12, Andres got to pose for this shot with the documentary's director, the president of Nasdaq and the other interns.

Mitchell Andres ’18, Discovery Communications

Major:

Policy management.

Internship title:

Ad sales and marketing intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by networking with Dickinson alumni, faculty, staff and parents.

What I do:

I assist with deal management platforms, including reprogramming and allocations. I also participate in sales meetings, create presentations for potential new clients and meet with various company executives to learn more about their background, the industry and Discovery as a whole. I'm currently working on a summerlong project that I will present to the entire department.

Other internships:

Last summer, I was a marketing and advertising intern at Overabove, a firm in Connecticut.

Most valuable part of this experience:

Because Discovery Communications is such a massive company, our intern program is very accommodating to my future plans. They bring in all the executives of the company one at a time throughout the summer to talk with us, give us advice and answer questions. They also encourage scheduling meetings with people throughout the company to learn about their departments and their job history.

Advice for students considering internships:

The earlier you can get an internship, the better it will look on your resumé. If you have the option, choose to work for a well-known company (e.g., Discovery) because it's easy for future employers to recognize. It's also probable that larger companies have more resources at your disposal. If the company has multiple sites, consider big cities or the company headquarters because it's better for networking.

How this internship has helped me:

It has given me a 360-degree view of the world of media and has provided me with multiple mentors whom I can lean on for advice. I've also learned the ins and outs of ad sales and marketing.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I plan on remaining in the advertising and marketing industry. I will be looking at ad agencies and large media companies when applying for jobs upon graduation.

Learn more