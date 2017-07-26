A Social Experience

Molly Gorelick '19, The Franklin Institute

Major:

English, with a creative writing minor.

Internship title:

Social media intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website.

What I do:

Usually I'll draft posts for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and comment on museum visitors' posts. It's really cool because in creating content for the museum, I've been learning so much about everything from Benjamin Franklin to the history of dog treadmills (I'm pretty sure The Franklin Institute has one in the archives). There isn't really a typical day, but I've gotten to taste-test astronaut ice cream and try out one of The Franklin Institute's new escape rooms!

Other internships:

Last summer I was both the advertising intern and arts administration intern at The International Sculpture Center/Sculpture Magazine in Hamilton, New Jersey. I plan to find another internship next summer, but ideally I'd like to try my hand at being a production assistant on a television show.

Most valuable part of this experience:

Learning how social media impacts a nonprofit has been very useful. Many people have personal social media accounts that they know how to use, but learning how to use social media from the perspective of an organization has definitely been valuable.

Advice for students considering internships:

Don't wait for permission when applying for an internship. Start looking early, and if you see something interesting, just apply! The worst thing that can happen is that they say no or won't respond to your email (which has definitely happened to me a lot), so throw in applications for lots of different internships.

How this internship has helped me:

This internship has given me experience both working in social media and at a museum, both of which I'm really enjoying. I could definitely see myself working in social media or at a museum in the future.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I hope to continue writing and eventually get my MFA in poetry. I think writing for a television show would be an ultimate goal of mine. As long as I get to do something creative, I'll be happy!

