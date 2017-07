Dickinson campus voicemail will be out of service Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, as the college migrates email services to Office 365. Anyone calling the college this weekend will not be able to leave a message until services resume on Monday, July 17.

The migration will also cause temporary email interruptions throughout the weekend. Any emails sent during this time will be received after a slight delay.

We apologize for any inconvenience this causes.

