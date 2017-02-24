Environmental Dedication

Video by Joe O'Neill

Take a look back, as the Rose-Walters Prize celebrates its 5-year anniversary

The Sam Rose ’58 and Julie Walters Prize at Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism is celebrating five years of bringing luminaries to campus who are dedicated to preserving and protecting the Earth’s natural resources. And it’s an issue both Dickinson and the prize’s founders see as urgent.

“If we don’t address it, soon, it may be too late,” says Sam Rose ’58, who founded the Rose-Walters Prize with Julie Walters.

To date, the recipients have been: Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist (2016); Mark Ruffalo, actor and activist (2015); James Balog, author, scientist and award-winning photographer (2014); Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environmental initiatives and former Environmental Protection Agency administrator (2013); and Bill McKibben, author, journalist and founder of 350.org (2012).

