International Influence

Video by Joe O'Neill

International players help Red Devil squash strive for the next level of success

Squash has only been a varsity sport at Dickinson since 2014, but the program has found some early success, thanks in part to its lineup of international players.

“For me the most important thing was to find a great coach,” says Abdelrahman Elsergany ’20, who was ranked in the top 8 nationally in Egypt’s under-17 division. “And that’s how I decided to go to Dickinson.”

Chris Sachvie, head squash coach, is Canadian, and he says recruiting from international markets has always been key to his strategy.

“I think it helps bring a new kind of perspective, a new way of playing,” he says.

And like Elsergany, the other international Red Devils come with squash resumes that are staggeringly impressive: Hedvika Suchankova ’20 was ranked No. 1 or 2 in the Czech Republic for more than half a decade, Domenica Romo ’20 was ranked in No. 1 in Ecuador and Jaime-Leigh Edghill ’20 was ranked No. 2 on the Trinidad and Tobago junior national team.

“We’re competing at a pretty high level,” says Sachvie, “and it’s going to be exciting over the next few years to see where it can get.”

