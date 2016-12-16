Class of 2021 Starts Strong

Early Decision acceptances have been sent to the first members of the class of 2021

by Lauren Davidson

’Tis the season for early college acceptances to start reaching inboxes and mailboxes around the world, and Dickinson is pleased to extend offers of admission to 203 Early Decision (ED) applicants, who will comprise part of the class of 2021.

"I am so excited to welcome our newest Dickinsonians—the class of 2021!" says Dean of Admissions Catherine McDonald Davenport ’87. "These citizen-scholars represent their schools and communities in ways that we know will translate well with our faculty and co-curriculum."

And there’s still time to join these extraordinary scholars. Applications can be submitted in Early Decision II and Regular Decision (deadlines Jan. 15 and Feb. 1, respectively).

The first members of the class of 2021 were selected from a strong pool and represent 21 states plus Puerto Rico as well as nine foreign countries, and 26 percent are domestic students of color. In addition, 25 students are legacies with a family connection to Dickinson.

Also noteworthy among these new Dickinsonians are:

innovators, one with a registered patent for PVC flooring and another who founded a thrift store

athletes, including a nationally ranked tennis player, an international level squash player and a dancer who competed in the Youth American Grand Prix, the world’s largest ballet competition

a volunteer firefighter

and an environmental activist engaged in a legal case focused on climate change.

Students admitted in this first group are sharing their excitement on social media, and the Dickinson community is joining in! Follow along and offer your congratulations using #dson2021.

