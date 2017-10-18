Law and Order

Major:
Internship title:
Intern.
How I got this internship:
I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.
What I do, day to day:
Shadow command staff and/or officers-in-training, as well as observing patrols and performance of their daily duties. I also attend meetings and report to supervisors with relevant information.
Other internships:
I have not had any previous internships.
Most valuable part of this experience:
Networking connections I make with various members of the state police are very valuable, as well as getting the privilege to see and shadow officers/units in their real-world environments and day-to-day operations.
Advice for students considering internships:
Take it. If you find an internship in an area that you may be interested in as a career, there is nothing more valuable than the connections you make and the experiences you are subject to as a result. They give you a view inside your potential career field, and help you decide if it's really for you.
How this internship has helped me:
It has validated my goals to begin a career in law enforcement after graduating from Dickinson.
Post-Dickinson plans:
Begin a career in law enforcement, either in a state or federal setting.
Published October 18, 2017