Law and Order

Coulter Chute '18, Massachusetts State Police, Special Operations Unit

Major:

Law and policy.

Internship title:

Intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.

What I do, day to day:

Shadow command staff and/or officers-in-training, as well as observing patrols and performance of their daily duties. I also attend meetings and report to supervisors with relevant information.

Other internships:

I have not had any previous internships.

Most valuable part of this experience:

Networking connections I make with various members of the state police are very valuable, as well as getting the privilege to see and shadow officers/units in their real-world environments and day-to-day operations.

Advice for students considering internships:

Take it. If you find an internship in an area that you may be interested in as a career, there is nothing more valuable than the connections you make and the experiences you are subject to as a result. They give you a view inside your potential career field, and help you decide if it's really for you.

How this internship has helped me:

It has validated my goals to begin a career in law enforcement after graduating from Dickinson.

Post-Dickinson plans:

Begin a career in law enforcement, either in a state or federal setting.

Published October 18, 2017

