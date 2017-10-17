An Internship that Opens Doors

Titi Ogunsola '19, International Rescue Committee

Majors:

French and francophone studies, biochemistry and molecular biology.

Internship title:

Intensive case management intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.

What I do, day to day:

My daily tasks range from calling insurance companies, booking medical appointments, providing them linkage to services and following up on those assignments, case noting, meeting with clients, and accompanying them to places. I also speak different languages in the span of a workday.

Other internships:

This is my first official internship. I do hope and plan to continue to intern at different organizations over the course of the next two academic years.

Most valuable part of this experience:

I have learned how to multi-task on the job, work ethics, networking and how to advance the goals of an NGO that has a mission of seeing its clients be self-sufficient. I have also learned how to do social work, a field I never thought of exploring. Similarly, I have learned about the many services refugees have access to in New Jersey. Lastly, the most valuable aspect of my internship is the indirect mentoring I receive as I learn daily how to improve myself.

Advice for students considering internships:

Whatever internship you get take it, paid or unpaid. You will learn something that you can apply to any field. It will help you realize what you are and are not looking for in a future career or even at your next internship/job. Always do your best, even if you don't like the task(s) at hand. Always ask questions and network. Make sure you also gain something out of your internship - it is what you make it to be. You may not get paid, but you can gain so much knowledge and information that will help you gain money in the future.

How this internship has helped me:

It has helped cement my interests in taking more classes related to international politics and global health. This position has also afforded me the opportunity to pick up on a few Arabic words and has solidified my desire to learn Arabic and study abroad in an Arabic speaking nation.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I hope to sit at the many tables of international politics and discuss issues of global health to advocate for those who do not have the power to do so. I also hope to start programs in my home community and communities near me to provide services that our government leaders fail to provide us.

