Staying True to Your Dreams

Majors:
Biology and philosophy.
Internship title:
Research assistant.
How I got this internship:
I got this internship by networking with Dickinson alumni, faculty, staff and parents.
What I do, day to day:
I conduct research with two other undergraduate students and a Dickinson professor studying the effects of ocean acidification on a marine snail called Crepidula fornicata.
Other internships:
Last summer I worked at a nonprofit called MS Cure Fund in Weston, Massachusetts, where I did event planning and administrative work. While abroad in Paris in the fall of 2016, I had an internship translating scientific research grant summaries from English to French for the Foundation for Alzheimer's Research—another nonprofit organization.
Most valuable part of this experience:
Understanding how scientific results are generated and the lifestyle of a full-time researcher. I've decided that, while I see the value in research, I am not interested in pursuing a research-based career.
Advice for students considering internships:
I would definitely encourage internships, because now I see how they can shape future plans after Dickinson. I have learned a lot already about myself as a student and a person in general. This summer also has given me insight into the functioning of the scientific community.
How this internship has helped me:
I plan to focus more on my studies in human biology and philosophy next semester.
Post-Dickinson plans:
I want to go into public health and am still considering a career in medicine eventually.
Published September 27, 2017