Taking the Torch

Dickinson earn's ALD's Order of the Torch

Dickinson was recently awarded Alpha Lambda Delta's (ALD) Order of the Torch award, recognizing the college for having one of the top first-year honor society chapters in the nation. Dickinson was one of only six schools recognized by ALD, a certified national honor society that highlights the academic excellence of first-year students.

The award builds on a series of recent ALD honors for Dickinson. Over the last two years, Dickinson's chapter has been awarded two Maintaining the Flame awards, two Alpha awards (silver level in 2015 and gold level in 2016) for membership yield, and a Delta bronze-level award for total membership percentage increase in 2016 and 2017. Dickinson's ALD members also have won national scholarships, including two James G. Stemler Study Abroad Scholarships (Norma Jean Park '18 and Mollie Montague '19), two Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarships (Jillian Paffenbarger '18 and Julia Huddy '19) and an ALD Graduate Fellowship (Courtney Helt '16).

"For all of us to learn and grow and to see all of that culminate with this award is just sort of amazing," said Huddy, one of many students on hand when the award was presented during a recent Dessert with the Deans event.

