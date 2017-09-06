Menu
'In the Land of the Head Hunters'

Weiss Center for the Arts

Weiss Center for the Arts. Photo by Carl Socolow '77.

Screening a Groundbreaking Early Film

Dickinson will host a screening of Edward Curtis’ 1914 silent film In the Land of the Head Hunters on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. in Room 235, Weiss Center for the Arts.

American photographer and ethnologist Curtis wrote and directed the 55-minute film, which fictionalizes the world of the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples of the Queen Charlotte Strait region of British Columbia. The Dickinson screening will include a discussion and presentation by Shannon Egan, adjunct assistant professor of art & art history at Gettysburg College.

Curtis’ photographic project, The North American Indian, will be on exhibition at Dickinson’s Trout Gallery through Oct. 14.

Published September 6, 2017

