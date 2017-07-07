Images from Abroad

by Lauren Davidson

Dickinsonians have incredible experiences while abroad—academic, of course, but also cultural, social, personal experiences. And they share those experiences with their family, friends and fellow Dickinsonians in a number of ways, including by entering images in the Study Abroad Photo Contest. Held annually by the Center for Global Study & Engagement for more than 10 years, the contest is a visual opportunity for returning study-abroad students to reveal glimpses of their time off campus and also provides international students with a venue for highlighting their perspectives in the United States.

This year, 32 students submitted 164 photos in six categories. The images were displayed in the library, and members of the campus community voted for their favorites. The images show the stunning views and picture-perfect architecture the students witnessed. They capture moments of camaraderie, connectivity and chance encounters. They give glimpses into life in these far-flung places and show how Dickinsonians immerse themselves meaningfully in these diverse cultures.

And that immersion, joined with other experiences—in and out of the classroom, on and off campus—shapes these students into global citizens who are comfortable with being uncomfortable, prepared to engage as useful members of any community, near or far.

Architecture & Landscape “Via Indipendenza,” Bologna, Italy, by Maxwell Lio ’17

Culture, Local Life and Local People “Brekky in Brisbane.” Brisbane, Australia, by Emily Rosenberg ’18

Culture, Local Life and Local People (WINNER) “Rhotia,” in Rhotia, Tanzania, by Kayla Simpson ’18

Architecture & Landscape (WINNER) “Edge of the World,” Roy’s Peak, New Zealand, by Jamey Harman ’18

Least Touristy Travel Photo (WINNER) “Ame Amekko-Ichi (Rainy Candy Market Festival),” Odate, Akita, Japan, by Jasmine Gatten ’17

Share Your Story (WINNER) Mycenae, Greece, by Henry Rincavage ’17

Least Touristy Travel Photo “A Safe and Welcoming Harbor: A refugee’s dream,” Island of Lampedusa, Sicily, by Nidia Werner ’19

Culture, Local Life and Local People “Aboriginal students commuting to school,” Uluru, Australia, by Marguerite Adams ’18

