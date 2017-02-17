Exploring Radical Self-Love

Dickinson will host a performance by author and poet Sonya Renee Taylor, who will introduce concepts of radical self-love through performance and poetry in “Your Body is Not an Apology” on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

Taylor is the founder and executive officer of The Body is Not An Apology, an international organization committed to radical self-love and body empowerment as the foundational tool for social justice and global transformation. Taylor combats ideas of the “perfect body” by encouraging audiences to love their own bodies as they are. She is a former national and international poetry-slam champion, author, educator and activist who has performed for audiences around the globe, as well as in prisons, mental health treatment facilities, homeless shelters, universities, festivals and public schools.

The event is sponsored by The Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues; Dickinson’s Division of Student Life; the Women’s and Gender Resource Center; the Popel Shaw Center for Race and Ethnicity; the Office of LGBTQ Services; and the departments of sociology, psychology and women’s, gender & sexuality studies. It is part of The Clarke Forum’s Leadership in an Age of Uncertainty series and Dickinson’s “Love Your Body Week.”

