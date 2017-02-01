Own A Piece of Student Art

Jewelry made by Keziah Groth-Tuft '17 will be among the wares for sale. Photo by Elizabeth Haraburda '19.

Student-created Art for Sale

Dickinson’s Idea Fund and Arts Collective are hosting the first Student Art Fair on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Holland Union Building Social Hall. The art exhibition and sale is free to attend and open to the public.

The sale will feature diverse examples of original student-created art ranging from jewelry to knitwear, photograph, watercolors and beyond. The event aims to showcase the creative culture that exists at Dickinson while also providing a platform for all students to sell and share their work.

For more information, email ideafund@dickinson.edu.

