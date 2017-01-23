Reflections on Grief and Brutality

Capturing the horror of war

Dickinson will host a special reception for an exhibition of the works of Käthe Kollwitz, one of Germany’s most influential artists, on Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. in The Trout Gallery in the Weiss Center for the Arts. The exhibition, which features Kollwitz’s Bauernkrieg (Peasant War) Cycle, will be on display through Oct. 7. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

From 1903 to 1908, Kollwitz produced the plates for Bauernkrieg, a series of seven etchings that reveals the brutal treatment of peasants in 16th-century Germany, their rise to revolution and battle and their subsequent humiliation and death. Although based on historic events from the 1500s, the series anticipates the tragedies that engulfed Europe during the first half of the 20th century. The exhibition is curated by German major Courtney Rogers '18.

The Trout Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 717-245-1344.

Learn more