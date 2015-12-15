Dickinson College

Menu
White house honors logo

High Marks From High Places

Dickinson earned White House honors for commitment to service and meaningful contributions to the community. 

Caroline Snyder

Already Home

Meet Caroline Snyder ’19, a third-generation Dickinsonian, musician, Liberty Cap, Triton, First Year Mentor and Benjamin Rush Scholar, and learn why Dickinson was her one and only choice. 

Cotton Seiler video still

No Substitute

Our faculty want to meet you! In this video, they share what makes student-faculty relationships at Dickinson distinctive and encourage you to come see for yourself. 

 


