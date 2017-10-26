Menu
Faculty Recital Features Music for Clarinet

Faculty clarinetist Jihoon Chang will present Autumn Spell on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Rubendall Recital Hall, Weiss Center for the Arts. Chang will be joined Eun Ae Baik-Kim, piano, Hyejin Kim, viola, and soprano Blythe Walker. They will perform works including Max Bruch’s Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Op. 83; Suite for Clarinet and Viola by Rebecca Clarke; Cantilène for Clarinet and Piano by Louis Cahuzac and Schubert’s Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (Shepherd on the Rock).

Published October 27, 2017

