Films in Focus

The art of animation

Dickinson will host an exhibition and film screening featuring internationally acclaimed South African artist William Kentridge. In addition, there will be a night of Academy Award-nominated animated shorts including the works of Gabriel Osorio Vargas and Don Hertzfeldt.

William Kentridge: Universal Archive and Journey to the Moon

Friday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.

The Trout Gallery, Weiss Center for the Arts

In Universal Archive, Kentridge revisits images that appear frequently in his work—coffee pots, typewriters, cats, trees—through a sequence of prints that progress gradually from identifiable forms to seemingly abstract marks. This exhibition was organized by the Gund Gallery at Kenyon College and is made possible, in part, by contributions from Alva Greenberg, the Gund Gallery Board of Directors and the Ohio Arts Council.

Complementing Universal Archive, Kentridge’s live-action/animated short film Journey to the Moon will be projected continuously in the gallery. His films are provided courtesy of Marian Goodman Gallery, New York/London.

Kentridge Film Screening

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 5-6:30 p.m.

Room 235, Weiss Center for the Arts

Beginning in 1989, Kentridge began work on a series of four-to six-minute short animated films that consider the tumultuous political and social changes in South Africa under the last years of apartheid. For these animated films, Kentridge worked in charcoal, making successive drawings on the same sheet of paper, so each previous mark is erased, but only partially. This technique produces an evocative, palimpsest quality that suggests memory, the passing of time and the act of drawing.

A Night of Animated Shorts

Thursday, Nov. 9, 5-6 p.m.

Room 235, Weiss Center for the Arts

Recent Academy Award-nominated animated shorts include Historia de un Oso (Bear Story), Gabriel Osorio Vargas’ moving depiction of life in Chile under dictator Augusto Pinochet; and Don Hertzfeldt’s comical, mind-bending view of the future in World of Tomorrow.

