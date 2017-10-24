Reflecting Back and Looking Ahead

By David Carlson '99, Alumni Council President

As I sit down to pen my first council note for Dickinson Magazine as Alumni Council president, I am called to reflect on the impact this institution has had on my life. Many of my oldest friends are alumni. My first job came from on-site interviews, which led to a career, two businesses and meeting my wife, who is an alumna.

Over the past several years, I have been amazed at the transformation the college has made in enriching the alumni experience. From the availability of livestreamed discussions to the One College One Community programs, from alumni travel opportunities to items available in iTunesU, there are so many opportunities to stay connected. Please visit the website to explore the vast resources available to all of us in this wonderful community.

In future issues, I will focus on bringing you a sense of the activities and ambitions of the Alumni Council. The council is a group of extremely talented alumni that invests significant time and treasure to strengthen the connections between all alumni and between alumni and current students in order to create a strong sense of community.

In that spirit, please reach out to me to share your feedback, concerns or ambitions! Have a wonderful fall, and if possible, stop by campus or attend an alumni event in your area. I look forward to meeting many of you over the coming year.