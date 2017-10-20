Out in the Real World

Majors:
Computer science, mathematics.
Internship title:
New Jersey State Police intern.
How I got this internship:
I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.
What I do, day to day:
I assist the task force leader and training manager of the Urban Search and Rescue Team with administrative tasks and data entry related to team member certifications.
Other internships:
I have not had previous internship experience, but I plan on interning again next year in a computer-related field.
Most valuable part of this experience:
The most valuable part of the internship experience for me has been the exposure to a real work environment and interacting with professionals.
Advice for students considering internships:
I would advise my peers to network and contact professionals in their areas of study about potential internship opportunities.
How this internship has helped me:
This internship has prepared me for my next year at Dickinson in that it has helped me with my organizational, time management and communication skills.
Post-Dickinson plans:
I hope to obtain a position in a computer-related industry upon my graduation from Dickinson.
Published October 20, 2017