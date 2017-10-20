Menu
Out in the Real World

Will Held '19 is taking learnings from his computer science and mathematics courses into the real world as a summer intern with the New Jersey State Police.

Will Held, '19, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (New Jersey)

Majors:

Computer science, mathematics.

Internship title:

New Jersey State Police intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.

What I do, day to day:

I assist the task force leader and training manager of the Urban Search and Rescue Team with administrative tasks and data entry related to team member certifications.

Other internships:

I have not had previous internship experience, but I plan on interning again next year in a computer-related field.

Most valuable part of this experience:

The most valuable part of the internship experience for me has been the exposure to a real work environment and interacting with professionals.

Advice for students considering internships:

I would advise my peers to network and contact professionals in their areas of study about potential internship opportunities.

How this internship has helped me:

This internship has prepared me for my next year at Dickinson in that it has helped me with my organizational, time management and communication skills.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I hope to obtain a position in a computer-related industry upon my graduation from Dickinson.

Published October 20, 2017

Dickinson in the News News archive Dickinson Magazine
