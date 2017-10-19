Examining Educational Inequality

by Sara Duane '20

Erica Frankenberg, a leading researcher on inequality in education, will give a lecture at Dickinson on the increase in racial and economic segregation in public schools. The talk, “Contemporary School Segregation,” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

Frankenberg will discuss the benefits of integrated schools and what can be done to further the desegregation process. She will examine the history of attempts to desegregate public schools and how race, class, income and school choice policy affect segregation.

Frankenberg is an associate professor of education and demography and co-director of the Center for Education and Civil Rights at The Pennsylvania State University. Her research focuses on racial desegregation and inequality in K-12 schools, and how school choice and demographic patterns relate to segregation. Frankenberg is a co-author of one book and a co-editor of three books concerning school segregation, and she has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles in major education policy journals.

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the Popel Shaw Center for Race & Ethnicity, the program in policy studies, the departments of education and sociology and the Churchill Fund. It was initiated by Clarke Forum student project managers and is part of the Clarke Forum’s Leadership in an Age of Uncertainty Series.

Learn more