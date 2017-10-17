Menu
A Passion for Personal and Professional Growth

Nora Krantz '18, UNLEASHED by Kara Ross

Majors:

Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Spanish.

Internship title:

Intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by networking with Dickinson alumni, faculty, staff and parents.

What I do, day to day:

I write articles to be submitted to THRIVE, an online journal centered around women's empowerment and social justice issues. I also design graphics with inspiring quotes for the social media pages and run all accounts, plan and edit photoshoots, etc.

Other internships:

I am also currently interning at Women's Education Project, a small nonprofit in NYC. I'm assisting in the planning of the first annual WEP forum event by researching partner organizations and participants.

Most valuable part of this experience:

The most valuable part of this experience has been making connections that I'm forming for the future.

Advice for students considering internships:

Choose an internship that has accomplished and nice employees that want to work with you during your internship and after it ends.

How this internship has helped me:

It's helped me focus my research skills and I've narrowed a little bit what I want to focus on for my goals after college.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I want to be in a nonprofit doing incredibly meaningful work that I'm passionate about.

Published October 17, 2017

