A Passion for Personal and Professional Growth

Majors:
Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Spanish.
Internship title:
Intern.
How I got this internship:
I got this internship by networking with Dickinson alumni, faculty, staff and parents.
What I do, day to day:
I write articles to be submitted to THRIVE, an online journal centered around women's empowerment and social justice issues. I also design graphics with inspiring quotes for the social media pages and run all accounts, plan and edit photoshoots, etc.
Other internships:
I am also currently interning at Women's Education Project, a small nonprofit in NYC. I'm assisting in the planning of the first annual WEP forum event by researching partner organizations and participants.
Most valuable part of this experience:
The most valuable part of this experience has been making connections that I'm forming for the future.
Advice for students considering internships:
Choose an internship that has accomplished and nice employees that want to work with you during your internship and after it ends.
How this internship has helped me:
It's helped me focus my research skills and I've narrowed a little bit what I want to focus on for my goals after college.
Post-Dickinson plans:
I want to be in a nonprofit doing incredibly meaningful work that I'm passionate about.
Published October 17, 2017