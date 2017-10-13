Menu
From Prize to Plan

As the 2017 recipient of Dickinson's Rose-Walters Prize, Rare CEO Brett Jenks came to campus to meet with students and faculty to discuss the role we play in climate change.

Photo by Carl Socolow '77.

video by Joe O'Neill

Jenks outlines plan for new initiative for global conservation efforts following Rose-Walters Prize

As the 2017 recipient of Dickinson's Rose-Walters Prize, Rare CEO Brett Jenks came to campus to meet with students and faculty and discuss the role we play in climate change. The prize awards recipients with $100,000, and in this video, Jenks unveils his plan to use the prize money to launch a new initiative that pulls together the best behavioral insights to advance conservation. 

"I think Dickinson is doing a fantastic job of building a sense of environmental stewardship and responsibility to do right by the planet among its students," said Jenks. "The student body is really gung-ho to figure out how to save the planet, how to address climate change."

Published October 13, 2017

