From Prize to Plan

video by Joe O'Neill

Jenks outlines plan for new initiative for global conservation efforts following Rose-Walters Prize

As the 2017 recipient of Dickinson's Rose-Walters Prize, Rare CEO Brett Jenks came to campus to meet with students and faculty and discuss the role we play in climate change. The prize awards recipients with $100,000, and in this video, Jenks unveils his plan to use the prize money to launch a new initiative that pulls together the best behavioral insights to advance conservation.

"I think Dickinson is doing a fantastic job of building a sense of environmental stewardship and responsibility to do right by the planet among its students," said Jenks. "The student body is really gung-ho to figure out how to save the planet, how to address climate change."

