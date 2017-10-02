Steinbeck Heads West, Across the College Farm

Travel along with the characters in Steinbeck’s classic

by Maureen Moroz ’19

The Grapes of Wrath will be performed outdoors at the Dickinson College Farm in what’s described as a unique “immersive theatre” experience for the audience. Follow along with the actors—on foot and in wagons—as they depict the Joad family’s flight from the Dust Bowl to California. The production is based on the 1988 Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1939 novel by John Steinbeck. The production is directed by Professor of Theatre Karen Lordi-Kirkham.

Performances run Oct. 6-9 at 5:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $7, or $5 with student ID. Tickets may be purchased through Dickinson’s online box office. Due to the lack of parking, all audience members will ride on a bus to the College Farm. Please arrive at the Anita Tuvin Schlechter parking lot on W. Louther Street at 4:45 p.m. Buses leave at 5 p.m. sharp. Please dress for the weather, and bring a flashlight and a portable (bag) chair if desired to accommodate the walking tour.

