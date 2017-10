Printmaking, drawing and installation

Dickinson will host Recent Works, an exhibition of printmaking, drawing and installation by Philadelphia-based artist Lindsay Deifik, in the Goodyear Gallery. The exhibition runs from Oct. 4-25. A closing reception with the artist will take place at the gallery on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30-7 p.m. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 717-254-8044. Goodyear Gallery hours: Tuesday-Friday, 3-5 p.m., Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

