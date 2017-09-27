Toscano calls himself a “quirky, queer, Quaker performance artist and scholar”

by Linh Nguyen '20

Peterson Toscano, theatrical performance activist, will appear at Dickinson for his latest performance, Everything is Connected, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

Having spent 17 years and more than $30,000 internationally on a mission to “de-gay” himself through a program that involved everything from support groups to exorcism sessions, Toscano finally accepted his homosexuality in 1999. He has been working as a gay rights activist ever since. Everything is Connected is a collection of stories that connect Toscano’s personal experiences, literature, science and even Bible stories with gender, sexuality, privilege, religion and environmental justice issues.

Toscano calls himself a “quirky, queer, Quaker performance artist and scholar” and raises awareness using a variety of media, including social media posts and live performances. Toscano is known for his swift transformation into comedic and relatable characters to deliver thought-provoking monologues on contemporary issues. With a down-to-earth and humorous approach to serious topics, Toscano encourages his audience to come to “laugh, think deeply and feel more human.”

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the Department of Theatre & Dance; the Center for Sustainability Education; the Office of LGBTQ Services; the Center for Service, Spirituality & Social Justice; the Women’s & Gender Resource Center; the Department of Religion; and the Churchill Fund. It is also part of the Clarke Forum’s Leadership in an Age of Uncertainty Series.

Learn more