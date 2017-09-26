Top School for Teach for America

Dickinson Among Top 20 Contributors to Teach for America

by Maureen Moroz '19

Teach for America (TFA) again has recognized Dickinson as one of the top contributors to its teaching corps. Dickinson is among the top 20 colleges and universities in the small-schools category, with 10 members from the class of 2017 joining the TFA corps.

TFA corps members are top college graduates and professionals who commit to teach for two years in urban and rural public schools and become lifelong leaders in the pursuit of educational opportunity for all students. The organization recruits seniors and graduates from all academic majors and backgrounds who have demonstrated achievement, perseverance and leadership.

Teach for America’s 2017 corps is among the most diverse in its history. Nearly half of incoming members identifying as people of color, 43 percent come from low-income backgrounds, and one in three are the first in their family to graduate from college. Throughout TFA’s 28-year history, 90 Dickinson alumni have taught as corps members. They join nearly 37,000 TFA alumni who work across all sectors to expand educational opportunity.

Take the Next Steps