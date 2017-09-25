Open house offers families a chance to explore Dickinson and Carlisle up close

On Saturday, Dickinson welcomed a record number (again!) of prospective students and their families to campus for the first of three fall open house events. The morning began with remarks from Vice President for Enrollment Management Stefanie Niles, followed by an address to the 339 visitors by President Margee Ensign.

After a brief Q&A session with President Ensign, during which she discussed her vision for the college, families headed out onto campus for their choice of three faculty-led sessions, discussing Dickinson’s distinctive approach to the social sciences, the natural sciences and the arts and humanities.

A campus tour was followed by discussions of financial aid, the student life experience and, of course, lunch in the Dining Hall. The afternoon was notable for Digging Deeper: A Sustainable Experience and several community-based opportunities, such as the 36th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival.

More upcoming opportunities to visit campus are on the horizon, including the fall open house events on Oct. 9 and Nov. 11.

