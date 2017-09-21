Inspiring Young Imaginations

Majors:
Educational studies and history.
Internship title:
Education intern.
How I got this internship:
I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.
What I do, day to day:
I rotate to different exhibits throughout the day and interact with all the visitors who enter. In each learning space, I give the children who visit a bit of direction before letting their imaginations run free. The kids can participate in activities ranging from making their own music video to making their own clay-animation movies.
Other internships:
This is my second internship working with kids in an educational setting and I plan to intern again in a more traditional learning environment
Most valuable part of this experience:
The most valuable part of the internship for me is the experience I am getting by engaging with the children who visit the museum. It has been a joy seeing what kids can create and imagine. Working at the museum has also given me insight into crucial techniques used to foster the creativity of every child I work with.
Advice for students considering internships:
I would advise my peers to intern in a field they are passionate about. Since I enjoy teaching and education, so much each day at the museum is a new and exciting learning experience.
How this internship has helped me:
This internship has taught me a great deal of communication and leadership skills that I will continue to use moving forward into the upcoming school year and even later in life.
Post-Dickinson plans:
After graduating from Dickinson, my dream is to teach English in Japan and in other foreign countries
Published October 1, 2017