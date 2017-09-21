Menu
Inspiring Young Imaginations

Karuna Sah

Karuna Sah '19, The Children's Creativity Museum

Majors:

Educational studies and history.

Internship title:

Education intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.

What I do, day to day:

I rotate to different exhibits throughout the day and interact with all the visitors who enter. In each learning space, I give the children who visit a bit of direction before letting their imaginations run free. The kids can participate in activities ranging from making their own music video to making their own clay-animation movies.

Other internships:

This is my second internship working with kids in an educational setting and I plan to intern again in a more traditional learning environment

Most valuable part of this experience:

The most valuable part of the internship for me is the experience I am getting by engaging with the children who visit the museum. It has been a joy seeing what kids can create and imagine. Working at the museum has also given me insight into crucial techniques used to foster the creativity of every child I work with.

Advice for students considering internships:

I would advise my peers to intern in a field they are passionate about. Since I enjoy teaching and education, so much each day at the museum is a new and exciting learning experience.

How this internship has helped me:

This internship has taught me a great deal of communication and leadership skills that I will continue to use moving forward into the upcoming school year and even later in life.

Post-Dickinson plans:

After graduating from Dickinson, my dream is to teach English in Japan and in other foreign countries

Published October 1, 2017

