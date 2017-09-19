National College Admissions Leadership

Niles Will Serve Three-Year Term in NACAC Leadership

Vice President for Enrollment Management Stefanie Niles was voted president-elect of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) at the association’s 73rd National Conference in Boston on Sept. 16. The organization of nearly 16,000 professionals from around the world is dedicated to serving students as they make choices about pursuing postsecondary education.

Niles’ three-year term as president-elect, president and past-president runs 2017-2020. One of her priorities will be college affordability. “NACAC has the opportunity to assume a critical role in addressing college affordability by helping enrollment leaders guide their institutions to examine best practices and new opportunities, and by supporting college counselors in the important work of aiding families as they plan for their students’ educational futures,” said Niles. In addition, she pledged to address the needs of undocumented and international students during her time on the board. “I am heavily invested in this essential work and relish the chance to serve our membership and advance these efforts as president-elect,” she said.

Niles has served on NACAC’s current trends and future issues committee as well as the national college fairs committee and affiliate presidents council. Throughout her career, she has been active in three different state and regional NACAC affiliates. In 2016, she served as a faculty member for Pennsylvania’s Association for College Admission Counseling’s Enrollment Management Institute.

Niles has worked in the admissions profession for two decades. A member of Dickinson’s leadership team since 2015, she oversees college enrollment, financial aid and athletics. She previously served similar roles at Hollins University, Bryn Athyn College and DePauw University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia, a master’s degree in education from Indiana University-Bloomington and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania. She recently completed a term as chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s Executive Doctorate Program Alumni Board.

In October, Niles will travel to France to participate in an intensive two-week seminar through the U.S. Fulbright Scholar Program. The seminar includes campus visits and briefings with faculty, administrators, government officials and leading experts; meetings with fellow American administrators participating in a similar program in Germany; and opportunities to network with U.S. and international colleagues. She is one of only 12 higher education leaders to be awarded a Fulbright to participate in this seminar.

