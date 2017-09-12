Building a Network for LIfe

Maddie Vance '19, SoundCloud (NYC)

Major:

Sociology.

Internship title:

Label relations intern.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship by responding to a listing on a company website or search engine.

What I do, day to day:

At SoundCloud, my internship includes everyday tasks as well as larger projects with the Content and Label Relations teams. I mainly analyze data and trends on site for major labels and independent partners to create case studies to present to major label partners on how they can best utilize the platform. Additionally, I worked with the Brand Partnerships team on campaigns for Toyota, Under Armour and Sprite that required exclusive SoundCloud tracks. This allowed me to work cross-functionally with the Data Science, Brand Revenue, Growth Marketing, and other teams at SoundCloud.

Other internships:

My summer at SoundCloud was my first internship experience. I definitely hope to intern again in the future, but perhaps explore options beyond the music business. I would love to do growth marketing/strategy for the online fashion industry, perhaps overseas.

Most valuable part of this experience:

Networking-- and to never underestimate the power of it. It is easy to think about the network you are building as something immediate, but building a network is for life, and not just used transactionally for something you need today. It is highly possible that someone you meet internally, or externally, could be giving you your next job, or you could be giving them one. I have really learned to think about my network as a lifelong investment. While at SoundCloud, I witnessed a major lay-off of about 40% of the company. It was absolutely incredible to see how those affected utilized their networks to seek future jobs.

Advice for students considering internships:

Don’t count yourself out prematurely if you don’t meet 100 percent of the requirements advertised for a position you want. Your boss is not going to expect you to know how to do everything the day you walk in the door! Internships are all about building up some “professional muscle” and finding someone to mentor helps you develop and hone your skills. Also, capitalize on all of the opportunities made available to you! Introduce yourself to people in your office, whether it is in the elevator or in line for coffee, the individuals who work beside you are brilliant and have varied, diverse experiences. You get as much out of your internship as you put in it. Also, doing your best on projects assigned to you is obviously a given, but also take time to consider whether you actually enjoy working in that industry.

How this internship has helped me:

My internship at SoundCloud showed me how to treat every day as a learning experience. Even when I come home from work and it has been one of the “tougher” days, I try to ask myself what I learned from it. As an intern, every task, project, or piece of work may not always be something you are necessarily excited about, but there is always something you can learn from it. Viewing everything as a learning opportunity can make you a more effective person in your daily life and career.

