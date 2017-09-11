Menu
Gone but Never Forgotten

On September 11, 2017, aptly named Patriot Day, the Dickinson community gathered for a remembrance ceremony in honor of the victims of the attacks, led by the Dickinson ROTC (Blue Mountain Battalion).

The flag in front of Old West flies at half-mast in remembrance of 9/11 victims.


The Dickinson community gathers to remember victims of the September 11 attacks

video by Joe O'Neill

Dickinson honored those who died in the 9/11 attacks during a Patriot Day observance organized by the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) on Monday, Sept. 11. The event included the playing of “Taps” as the flag was lowered to half-staff by the ROTC color guard and President Margee Ensign laid a wreath at the flagpole.

Chelsea Mia Pierre '18 also sang “Amazing Grace” during the ceremony and Donna Hughes, director of the Center for Service, Spirituality and Social Justice, closed the ceremony with a remembrance prayer.

Published September 11, 2017

