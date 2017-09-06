Initiative, Imagination and Persistent Effort

Celebrating Contributions to Feminist Economics

by Marueen Moroz ’19

Associate Professor of Economics Ebru Kongar recently earned the Jean Shackelford Award for Outstanding Service to the International Association for Feminist Economics (IAFFE). The award celebrates the work of an individual whose initiative, imagination or persistent efforts and dedication promote lasting contributions in advancing IAFFE’s goals. The nonprofit international association looks to further gender-aware and inclusive economic inquiry and policy analysis with the goal of enhancing the well-being of children, women and men in local, national and transnational communities.

“IAFFE has been an invaluable source of support for me since my graduate school days,” said Kongar. “I am honored to receive this award." From 2012 to 2016, she served as IAFFE executive vice president and secretary in addition to working with a number of committees. Kongar is currently associate editor for IAFFE’s official journal, Feminist Economics. IAFFE has approximately 600 members in 64 countries. The award was named in honor of Bucknell University Economics Professor Jean Shackelford, one of the founders of IAFFE, and its first president from 1993-1995.

