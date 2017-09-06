Second to None

Music for Trumpet, Trombone and French Horn

The Factory Seconds Brass Trio will perform at Dickinson on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. in the Rubendall Recital Hall, Weiss Center for the Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Factory Seconds Brass Trio’s Jack Sutte (trumpet), Jesse McCormick (horn) and Richard Stout (trombone) each occupy second-chair positions in The Cleveland Orchestra and are faculty members at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music. Since 2012, the ensemble has expanded the repertoire horizons for brass trio by transcribing and performing early music for three voices while also performing contemporary pieces.

Learn more