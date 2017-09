Faculty Brass Players Perform

Dickinson will present a faculty brass quintet concert on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Rubendall Recital Hall, Weiss Center for the Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.

The ensemble, composed of Jeffrey Wohlbach, trumpet; Vanessa Shenk, trumpet; Tyler Ogilvie, horn; Gregory Strohman, trombone; and Eric Henry, tuba, will perform works for brass quintet from the Renaissance to the present.

